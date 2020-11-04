North Lincoln car dealer reports catalytic converters cut from 37 vehicles on the lot

A&B Auto Sales near 33rd and Cornhusker Highway reported Tuesday that thieves had cut catalytic converters from 37 vehicles in their lot.
Officer Erin Spilker said employees had video showing a group of people walking the lot between cars with equipment used to cut out the converters overnight Friday to early Saturday. The loss is estimated at $18,500.
This investigation is ongoing. Spilker asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
