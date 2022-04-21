 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

North Lincoln apartment fire displaces one resident

  • 0

One resident was displaced after a fire scorched a second-floor apartment unit in north Lincoln on Wednesday, causing $35,000 in damage, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said a caller who had arrived at the complex, at 4405 N. First St., reported seeing flames through a window at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Lincoln magic-shop owner pleads no contest to felony sex crimes
Lincoln photographer pleads guilty to making child porn under guise of modeling job

First responders located the blaze on the second floor of the Highland View apartment building, where some residents had not evacuated despite an alarm sounding, Crist said.

Fire crews contained the flames to one apartment, Crist said, and no one was injured.

The fire was accidental in nature, caused by faulty electrical wiring in the apartment's kitchen, according to investigators.

The flames and smoke caused $25,000 in damage to the structure and $10,000 in damaged contents, Crist said.

Omaha driver charged with leaving scene of fatal crash
Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle for Donbas: Civilians unable to flee fighting in eastern Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News