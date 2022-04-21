North Lincoln apartment fire displaces one resident

One resident was displaced after a fire scorched a second-floor apartment unit in north Lincoln on Wednesday, causing $35,000 in damage, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said a caller who had arrived at the complex, at 4405 N. First St., reported seeing flames through a window at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

First responders located the blaze on the second floor of the Highland View apartment building, where some residents had not evacuated despite an alarm sounding, Crist said.

Fire crews contained the flames to one apartment, Crist said, and no one was injured.

The fire was accidental in nature, caused by faulty electrical wiring in the apartment's kitchen, according to investigators.

The flames and smoke caused $25,000 in damage to the structure and $10,000 in damaged contents, Crist said.

