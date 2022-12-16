 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

North Dakota man in custody after hours-long pursuit of semi across Nebraska, authorities say

  • 0

The view from the South Beltway ramp onto southbound U.S. 77 near Saltillo Road.

A 56-year-old North Dakota man was arrested on Interstate 80 in Nebraska following an alleged hit-and-run, pursuit and standoff that spanned nearly three hours and at least five counties, according to the State Patrol. 

The series of events began at around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, when the State Patrol was alerted to a flatbed semi "driving recklessly" on I-80 near Lincoln, the agency said in a news release. 

Trooper says teen who fatally shot 19-year-old friend in Imperial thought gun was unloaded
Lincoln man, 36, charged with child sex assault

Troopers first attempted to pull Kasey Martinson over near the Waverly interchange, but as the man pulled over, police allege he then accelerated in reverse, striking the patrol's cruiser and injuring a trooper before fleeing west.  

Shortly after, a Seward County deputy spotted the semi and attempted another traffic stop, but Martinson continued west through York and Hamilton counties into Hall County, according to the State Patrol.

People are also reading…

Troopers deployed stop sticks as Martinson passed the Grand Island interchanges — damaging multiple tires — but the semi continued westbound on the interstate, the patrol said. Martinson "attempted to strike multiple patrol vehicles" amid the hours-long pursuit, the patrol alleged.

Martinson stopped the truck between Kearney and Lexington at around 7:45 p.m. and authorities closed the interstate between Elm Creek and Overton.

For another hour, the 56-year-old refused to exit the truck, the State Patrol said, before troopers sent a police dog into the cab of the semi, prompting Martinson's exit.

Troopers took the Sanborn, North Dakota, man into custody. He hasn't been charged with a crime. It's unclear where he is being held. 

The trooper injured amid the traffic stop near Lincoln was taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

Lincoln Police officer who was subject of protection orders resigns

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ecologism And Modernity: The alternative cemeteries of the future

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News