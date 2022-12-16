North Dakota man in custody after hours-long pursuit of semi across Nebraska, authorities say

A 56-year-old North Dakota man was arrested on Interstate 80 in Nebraska following an alleged hit-and-run, pursuit and standoff that spanned nearly three hours and at least five counties, according to the State Patrol.

The series of events began at around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, when the State Patrol was alerted to a flatbed semi "driving recklessly" on I-80 near Lincoln, the agency said in a news release.

Troopers first attempted to pull Kasey Martinson over near the Waverly interchange, but as the man pulled over, police allege he then accelerated in reverse, striking the patrol's cruiser and injuring a trooper before fleeing west.

Shortly after, a Seward County deputy spotted the semi and attempted another traffic stop, but Martinson continued west through York and Hamilton counties into Hall County, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers deployed stop sticks as Martinson passed the Grand Island interchanges — damaging multiple tires — but the semi continued westbound on the interstate, the patrol said. Martinson "attempted to strike multiple patrol vehicles" amid the hours-long pursuit, the patrol alleged.

Martinson stopped the truck between Kearney and Lexington at around 7:45 p.m. and authorities closed the interstate between Elm Creek and Overton.

For another hour, the 56-year-old refused to exit the truck, the State Patrol said, before troopers sent a police dog into the cab of the semi, prompting Martinson's exit.

Troopers took the Sanborn, North Dakota, man into custody. He hasn't been charged with a crime. It's unclear where he is being held.

The trooper injured amid the traffic stop near Lincoln was taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers