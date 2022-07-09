Norfolk woman sues over miscarriage in prison, alleges nurse flushed the baby

A Norfolk woman who was sent to prison while six weeks pregnant and miscarried is suing the state and three prison nurses, including one who she says flushed her 13-week fetus down the toilet in her cell.

In the lawsuit initially filed in York County District Court and later transferred to U.S. District Court in Lincoln, attorney Maren Chaloupka alleged the state was negligent for the miscarriage.

She said the state had a duty of care to her client, Haleigh Gerard, to perform appropriate evaluations, request consultations and give orders for maternity patients, "rather than sending a miscarrying mother back to her prison cell to miscarry her baby alone."

On Jan. 28, 2020, less than a week after Gerard arrived at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York to serve a 3- to 4-year term on an attempted drug delivery charge, she reported to a nurse at the infirmary that she was experiencing bleeding and cramping.

Chaloupka said Gerard was given a maxi pad and told to return to her housing unit and keep an eye on the bleeding.

Over the course of the next seven weeks, Gerard, then 24, reported concerns multiple times about continued spotting and asked to see a doctor because she was nervous about the pregnancy, her first.

It prompted an appointment at the York Medical Clinic on Feb. 20, where a follow-up appointment was scheduled March 19.

Chaloupka said a week before the appointment, infirmary staff learned Gerard had been cramping for two days and documented an abnormal fetal heart rate. Twice that night, she was taken to the infirmary for persistent bleeding.

Staff contacted the York Medical Clinic, which scheduled an ultrasound.

But on the night of March 13, Gerard returned to the infirmary in a wheelchair, still bleeding, with abdominal cramps and nausea. And nurses sent her back to her cell, the attorney said.

"It was evident that she was experiencing a miscarriage. Still, defendants provided neither medical nor emotional support for Haleigh in this extremely upsetting event, which was the traumatic end of her first pregnancy," she said.

Chaloupka said early March 14, 2020, one of the nurses went to Gerard's cell and found her physically and emotionally exhausted, her skin yellow and her underwear saturated with blood. She'd been vomiting and told the nurse to look in the toilet.

Chaloupka said Gerard had delivered the baby in the toilet overnight.

She said the nurse then flushed the baby down the toilet, which the state denied in its answer.

Chaloupka said Gerard said she didn't want to go to a hospital, though it was obvious she needed outside medical evaluation.

About 12 hours later, she went to the infirmary with continuing cramps and vaginal bleeding. She was emotional and weeping because of the trauma of her miscarriage, Chaloupka said. Her abdomen was painful to touch. She was given ibuprofen and sent back to her cell.

The state claims board denied her tort claim in January.

In the lawsuit, Chaloupka is seeking compensation for pain and suffering and punitive damages against the nurse who allegedly flushed the baby for her alleged reckless and callous indifference to Gerard's constitutional rights.

The nurse was a contract employee for the Department of Correctional Services, according to a state prison spokeswoman.

In an answer, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Jennifer Huxoll said Gerard was provided with reasonable care and any damages were the result of "unrelated, preexisting, or subsequent conditions" unrelated to employees' conduct.

Huxoll also said immunity prevents the state and the nurses from being sued.