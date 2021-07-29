 Skip to main content
Norfolk woman arrested in Lincoln after string of bad checks, police say
  Updated
A Norfolk woman who drove a stolen truck to purchase gas with a bad check was arrested in Lincoln on Tuesday, police say. 

Officer Erin Spilker said LPD responded to the Hy-Vee Gas near 52nd and O streets, where employees reported that Kendra J. Barnts was attempting to pay for gas with a bad check. 

Kendra Barnts

Spilker said Barnts had previously written three bad checks at the convenience store on July 23, paying for tanks of gas and groceries. 

On Tuesday, Barnts was trying to fill up a blue 2009 Chevy Silverado, without plates, that was stolen from a farm near Wood River, Spilker said. Inside the pickup, officers found drug paraphernalia and meth and opioid residue, according to police. 

Spilker said Barnts was arrested on suspicion of theft by deception, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Barnts, who also had three outstanding felony warrants, was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

