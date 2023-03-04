A 22-year-old Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, terroristic threats and assault after a Saturday morning robbery at a Valparaiso gas station turned into a pursuit with police, according to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were dispatched at around 9 a.m. to Nelson's Gas and Oil at 101 Cedar Street in Valparaiso, according to a press release. Police say that Christopher Short, the alleged suspect, assaulted and demanded money from a gas station clerk.

After Short took cash out of the register, he fled the scene in a 2016 Nissan Altima headed southbound, according to police. At 9:10 a.m., a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper spotted Short's car and began pursuing it. Police said that Short was eventually taken into custody after a short vehicle and foot pursuit.

According to police, Short was driving a stolen car that was reported missing in Madison County. He also had an active felony warrant, police say.

Short is being held at Lancaster County Corrections on alleged charges stemming from his pursuit with police. He will also be facing multiple alleged charges in Saunders County, where the robbery took place.

