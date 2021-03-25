'Nobody likes seeing that' — Vandals target Lincoln parks property, again

The spray paint hit Heritage School overnight Monday, “Th0T 51” in tall black letters next to the front door.

The staff at Pioneers Park Nature Center discovered it Tuesday morning, and they were relieved the historic Saunders County schoolhouse — now used as a part-time fourth-grade classroom — had switched to virtual learning this year.

The bright white school had been targeted in the past, but no students would have to walk by the graffiti this time.

“When it happens, nobody likes seeing that,” said Andrea Faas, the nature center’s coordinator. “There have been times when it’s happened in the morning, and there’s this frantic can-we-cover-it-a-little-bit?”

The center reported the vandalism, though the Lincoln Police Department had no suspects — and no idea what the graffiti meant, said Officer Erin Spilker.

The graffiti was still there midday Thursday because rain had hampered plans to paint over it. But park staff planned to take care of it later Thursday or Friday, she said.

And that’s become a familiar part of their job descriptions. Across the city, the Parks and Recreation Department deals with dozens of cases of vandalism annually, said parks operations manager Chris Myers.

