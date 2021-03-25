 Skip to main content
'Nobody likes seeing that' — Vandals target Lincoln parks property, again
'Nobody likes seeing that' — Vandals target Lincoln parks property, again

Heritage School vandalism

Pioneers Park Nature Center staff found graffiti on Heritage School when they got to work Tuesday.

 Courtesy photo

The spray paint hit Heritage School overnight Monday, “Th0T 51” in tall black letters next to the front door.

The staff at Pioneers Park Nature Center discovered it Tuesday morning, and they were relieved the historic Saunders County schoolhouse — now used as a part-time fourth-grade classroom — had switched to virtual learning this year.

The bright white school had been targeted in the past, but no students would have to walk by the graffiti this time.

“When it happens, nobody likes seeing that,” said Andrea Faas, the nature center’s coordinator. “There have been times when it’s happened in the morning, and there’s this frantic can-we-cover-it-a-little-bit?”

Vandals target Wilderness Park trees

The center reported the vandalism, though the Lincoln Police Department had no suspects — and no idea what the graffiti meant, said Officer Erin Spilker.

The graffiti was still there midday Thursday because rain had hampered plans to paint over it. But park staff planned to take care of it later Thursday or Friday, she said.

And that’s become a familiar part of their job descriptions. Across the city, the Parks and Recreation Department deals with dozens of cases of vandalism annually, said parks operations manager Chris Myers.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
In the city’s last fiscal year, vandals targeted parks property more than 70 times, requiring the department to devote 405 hours — at a cost of nearly $9,000 — to undo the damage, he said.

‘It’s getting pretty pricey’ — Lincoln parks property targeted by vandals, tree killers

“They’ll use spray paint and markers sometimes. They’ll put stickers on surfaces that need to be removed. And they’ll carve stuff into just about any surface.”

They’ve also been tough on trees. Two years ago, vandals toppled nearly two dozen 5-year-old flowering pear trees along Capitol Parkway and the Billy Wolff Trail, between Randolph and South 27th streets.

And last year, they painted letters, flowers, male body parts and a swastika on more than 20 trees in the northern reaches of Wilderness Park.

The department’s trail system is also a frequent target, Myers said. Especially its tunnels and underpasses.

“They have a large surface to use,” he said. “And a lot of times, it’s out of sight.”

Living at a lumberyard, cleaning up after graffiti vandals

PHOTOS: LINCOLN'S HERITAGE SCHOOL TRADITION

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

