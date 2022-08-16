 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Nobody injured in another shooting near 28th and T streets, Lincoln police say

  • Updated
  • 0

An unidentified shooter fired at least three rounds into a central Lincoln residence Monday night, marking the second shooting in the same block in less than a month, according to police.

Officers responded to the area near 28th and T streets around 9:45 p.m. Monday after several people reported hearing gunfire, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

A witness told investigators he heard four shots and saw a group of people fleeing north on foot, Kocian said. An area residence with five occupants inside was struck three times by gunfire, according to police. No one was injured.

Monday's incident came 28 days after four people were shot outside of a duplex at 2835 T Street at 12:30 a.m. July 19. Kocian said he wasn't sure if the two shootings occurred at the same residence.

People are also reading…

While police have not publicly named suspects in the July shooting, investigators have alleged in court records that Taban Rik, a 22-year-old man who was charged in the murder of Branched Oak Lake boater Benjamin Case, is connected to the initial shooting at 28th and T.

After 3 hours of testimony, council delays vote on Lincoln's controversial 'sober living' house
Omaha police officer cleared of excessive force allegations, chief says
Northeast Nebraska man dies in two-vehicle crash in Dodge County

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghans who resettled in US struggle to bring families

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News