Nobody injured in another shooting near 28th and T streets, Lincoln police say

An unidentified shooter fired at least three rounds into a central Lincoln residence Monday night, marking the second shooting in the same block in less than a month, according to police.

Officers responded to the area near 28th and T streets around 9:45 p.m. Monday after several people reported hearing gunfire, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

A witness told investigators he heard four shots and saw a group of people fleeing north on foot, Kocian said. An area residence with five occupants inside was struck three times by gunfire, according to police. No one was injured.

Monday's incident came 28 days after four people were shot outside of a duplex at 2835 T Street at 12:30 a.m. July 19. Kocian said he wasn't sure if the two shootings occurred at the same residence.

While police have not publicly named suspects in the July shooting, investigators have alleged in court records that Taban Rik, a 22-year-old man who was charged in the murder of Branched Oak Lake boater Benjamin Case, is connected to the initial shooting at 28th and T.