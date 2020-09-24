No one injured in drive-by shooting; Lincoln police investigating

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A drive-by shooting Thursday caused no injuries, but has Lincoln police looking for the person responsible.

Sgt. Randy Clark said LPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of South 12th Street at about 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles with bullet holes.

"A person was in one of the vehicles at the time, but at this point we don't necessarily think they were being targeted," Clark said.

Clark said LPD is still investigating and there are no known suspects.

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

