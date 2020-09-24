 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No one injured in drive-by shooting; Lincoln police investigating
View Comments
editor's pick

No one injured in drive-by shooting; Lincoln police investigating

{{featured_button_text}}

A drive-by shooting Thursday caused no injuries, but has Lincoln police looking for the person responsible.

Sgt. Randy Clark said LPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of South 12th Street at about 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles with bullet holes. 

"A person was in one of the vehicles at the time, but at this point we don't necessarily think they were being targeted," Clark said. 

Clark said LPD is still investigating and there are no known suspects. 

Crime logo 2020

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News