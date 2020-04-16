No 'jacking' around: Lincoln man suspected of using Jack Daniel's bottle as robbery weapon arrested

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police found a 20-year-old man in a storage shed at 401 W. A St. Wednesday who they suspected of hitting a liquor store employee with a bottle of Jack Daniel's after leaving the store with two bottles of liquor without paying a day earlier.

Officers arrested Izaiah Bartu about 5 p.m. on suspicion of robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a minor in possession of alcohol after owners of the storage unit alerted them that he was there, said Officer Erin Spilker. She said officers knew he frequented the area and had let owners know they were looking for Bartu.

On Tuesday morning, a 29-year-old employee of Ken’s Kegs, 1350 N. 48th St., told police he confronted a man who had walked into the store, took two bottles of alcohol and left without paying and the man hit him in the side of the head with a bottle of Jack Daniel's.

Two women standing nearby picked up one of the bottles dropped during the assault, got into a car — along with Bartu — and fled.

Later on Tuesday, police arrested Michele Foster and Amy Fowlkes, both 19, for being accessories to a felony and tampering with evidence.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.