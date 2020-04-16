You are the owner of this article.
No 'jacking' around: Lincoln man suspected of using Jack Daniel's bottle as robbery weapon arrested
No 'jacking' around: Lincoln man suspected of using Jack Daniel's bottle as robbery weapon arrested

Lincoln police found a 20-year-old man in a storage shed at 401 W. A St. Wednesday who they suspected of hitting a liquor store employee with a bottle of Jack Daniel's after leaving the store with two bottles of liquor without paying a day earlier.

Officers arrested Izaiah Bartu about 5 p.m. on suspicion of robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a minor in possession of alcohol after owners of the storage unit alerted them that he was there, said Officer Erin Spilker. She said officers knew he frequented the area and had let owners know they were looking for Bartu.

On Tuesday morning, a 29-year-old employee of Ken’s Kegs, 1350 N. 48th St., told police he confronted a man who had walked into the store, took two bottles of alcohol and left without paying and the man hit him in the side of the head with a bottle of Jack Daniel's.

Two women standing nearby picked up one of the bottles dropped during the assault, got into a car — along with Bartu — and fled.

Later on Tuesday, police arrested Michele Foster and Amy Fowlkes, both 19, for being accessories to a felony and tampering with evidence.

Bartu

Izaiah Bartu

 LPD

