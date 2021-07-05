No injuries in pair of Fourth of July drive-by shootings in Lincoln

A pair of Fourth of July drive-by shootings in Lincoln left property damage but no injuries.
Lincoln Police were called to the 800 block of North 29th Street shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, where officers found a bullet had entered the east side of the house, in addition to two bullet holes on the home’s exterior.
Two hours later, near the intersection of 10th and H streets, a man driving north on 10th heard what he thought was a gunshot and felt something hit his truck, Lincoln Police Sgt. Jason Wesch said.
“He continued home and found a bullet hole in the passenger side of his truck,” Wesch said.
The driver reported a dark-colored vehicle traveling next to him at the time his truck was hit.
No suspects have been identified in either case.
