 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No injures in pair of Fourth of July drive-by shootings in Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick

No injures in pair of Fourth of July drive-by shootings in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A pair of Fourth of July drive-by shootings in Lincoln left property damage but no injuries.

Lincoln Police were called to the 800 block of North 29th Street shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, where officers found a bullet had entered the east side of the house, in addition to two bullet holes on the home’s exterior.

Two hours later, near the intersection of 10th and H streets, a man driving north on 10th heard what he thought was a gunshot and felt something hit his truck, Lincoln Police Sgt. Jason Wesch said.

“He continued home and found a bullet home in the passenger side of his truck,”

The driver reported a dark-colored vehicle traveling next to him at the time his truck was hit.

No suspects have been identified in either case, Wesch said.

Lincoln rescuer reflects on Surfside condo collapse as search efforts remain paused
Third man sent to federal prison for 2018 killing of Lincoln woman during home-invasion robbery
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall on Cuba

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News