You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No curfew in Lincoln Tuesday night
View Comments
breaking top story

No curfew in Lincoln Tuesday night

{{featured_button_text}}
Protest, 6.1

Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (right) addresses protesters who sat in the intersection of S. 10th St. and Lincoln Mall in front of the County-City Building on Monday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said there will not be a curfew on Tuesday.

A curfew was issued for the past two nights in response to the violence this weekend after peaceful assemblies turned violent and resulted in injuries, destruction of property and arrests.

A protest Monday night, which drew thousands of people and lasted past a 9 p.m. curfew, ended peacefully after a state patrol trooper knelt with protesters on the steps of the state Capitol for 9 minutes.

The solemn moment marked the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck before the black man's death.

The mayor, who announced the decision Tuesday morning, will discuss the curfew decision at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 2. The news conference will include a briefing on the city’s response to COVID-19.

The news conference will air live on LNKTV, the city government access channel. It is available on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301, and Kinetic channel 1005 and 1010. The briefings will also be streamed at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV) and available at YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.

At least 30 jailed for curfew violations late Monday, early Tuesday
45 booked into jail overnight in connection to Lincoln protests, most for failure to disperse
Watch Now: State trooper kneels with protesters marching for George Floyd in Lincoln
View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News