No curfew in Lincoln Tuesday night

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said there will not be a curfew on Tuesday.

A curfew was issued for the past two nights in response to the violence this weekend after peaceful assemblies turned violent and resulted in injuries, destruction of property and arrests.

A protest Monday night, which drew thousands of people and lasted past a 9 p.m. curfew, ended peacefully after a state patrol trooper knelt with protesters on the steps of the state Capitol for 9 minutes.

The solemn moment marked the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck before the black man's death.

The mayor, who announced the decision Tuesday morning, will discuss the curfew decision at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 2. The news conference will include a briefing on the city’s response to COVID-19.

The news conference will air live on LNKTV, the city government access channel. It is available on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301, and Kinetic channel 1005 and 1010. The briefings will also be streamed at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV) and available at YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.

