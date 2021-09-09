No criminal complaints filed against woman captured in viral Super Saver video in Lincoln

The Lincoln woman captured coughing on fellow customers at a Super Saver grocery store in a now-viral video is not facing any criminal charges, according to police, but the internet's justice system seems to have levied its own punishment against her.

A day after the video was posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the Lincoln woman was identified by social media users as an employee of SAP, an international software company based in Germany.

At 9:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the company announced it was investigating the incident. Less than 11 hours later, it said the involved employee — never identified by name in the company's tweets — no longer worked for the software developer.

"When you act in a rude way in public and it's recorded and it goes viral on the internet and you're working for a company that relies upon customer loyalty and customer service and customer acquisition — it's pretty predictable," said Tom Casady, the former Lincoln Police chief who first opined on the incident via Twitter and again in an interview with the Journal Star.