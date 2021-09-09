 Skip to main content
No criminal complaints filed against woman captured in viral Super Saver video in Lincoln
Super Saver woman

A screenshot of the now-viral video taken inside the Super Saver near 27th and Pine Lake Road in Lincoln. 

 Screenshot

The Lincoln woman captured coughing on fellow customers at a Super Saver grocery store in a now-viral video is not facing any criminal charges, according to police, but the internet's justice system seems to have levied its own punishment against her. 

A day after the video was posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the Lincoln woman was identified by social media users as an employee of SAP, an international software company based in Germany. 

At 9:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the company announced it was investigating the incident. Less than 11 hours later, it said the involved employee — never identified by name in the company's tweets — no longer worked for the software developer

"When you act in a rude way in public and it's recorded and it goes viral on the internet and you're working for a company that relies upon customer loyalty and customer service and customer acquisition — it's pretty predictable," said Tom Casady, the former Lincoln Police chief who first opined on the incident via Twitter and again in an interview with the Journal Star.

What happened in the video, viewed more than 4 million times on Twitter as of Thursday afternoon, was not an assault, nor does it amount to "spitting or expectorating," which in June caused a Lincoln man to be charged with two counts of assault on a police officer with bodily fluid. 

Casady said he thought the incident might have risen to the level of disturbing the peace — a sentiment echoed by Lincoln Police Union President Brad Hulse. But that misdemeanor charge would require a complainant to file a report to LPD, Casady said. So far, the customers behind the camera haven't, according to police. 

Spokespeople from LPD and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department declined interview requests. The Police Department on Thursday released a written statement, noting LPD is working alongside the Health Department to address violations of directed health measures and both departments are aware of the viral video.

Mask opponents, school board members spar on Facebook as LPS urges calm

"While viewing this incident may be disturbing to some viewers, enforcement is predicated on statements and evidence from those actually at the scene," the statement read in part. "The one complaint we have received is from an individual who was initially identified online as the offender."

Danice Brod filed the one complaint. Brod, who was falsely identified as the woman coughing in the video, told police on Tuesday she'd been harassed via a constant stream of phone calls and Facebook messages, according to LPD. 

In its statement, LPD said those harassing messages could amount to criminal violations. The department urged residents reporting mask mandate violations to contact the Health Department, not the police. 

Hulse, who has been a Lincoln police officer for 21 years, said the department's role policing the city's mask ordinance is still education, not enforcement, more than 17 months after the coronavirus first upended daily life. 

"You really depend on people to voluntarily comply," Casady said. "And there are always going to be a few people who don't comply — and the force of the criminal justice system to make people comply on things like this is a pretty ineffective instrument."

That approach highlights the paradox of the directed health measure, set to last until at least Sept. 30 after it was reinstated in late August. The task of enforcing the city-issued mandate has fallen on employees at privately owned businesses

Judge rules against bars and lounges accused of violating DHMs, sets cases for arraignment

"I think it puts stores in a tough spot," said Casady, noting conversations with friends in the retail business. "They don't see any upside to trying to make people obey the mask mandate."

In the viral video, a third party, who captions indicate was a Super Saver employee, approached the group and asked if there was a problem.

The people behind the camera told the employee that the woman was coughing on them. The woman responds it was because of her allergies. The group began arguing again before the employee could respond. 

The Journal Star's attempts to contact the woman in the video were unsuccessful. 

A spokesman for B&R Stores, which owns Super Saver, said in an email that the company "fully support(s) the mask mandate from the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department." He did not respond to emailed follow-up questions.

Attorney for Madsen's and other local bars compares city's mask mandate to Nazi experiment

The executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association declined an interview request, but said in an email that Super Saver is "a company that follows the rules, doing what’s best for their communities, customers, and employees." 

Casady compared challenges with enforcing the mask mandate to the similar plight of enforcing fireworks or sprinkler ordinances. The justice system is not built to police minor offenses, he said. 

The longtime police chief said the video is just an exaggerated, filmed instance of the realities of daily grocery shopping in 2021. He recalled a similar encounter he witnessed at a Sam's Club last week. 

Casady offered a piece of advice to shoppers, of both the masked and unmasked variety. 

"Be nice," he said 

And he framed the viral video as a cautionary tale to those who might catch themselves on the wrong side of a camera, noting that once posted, a video "lives on forever on the internet."

"Sometimes I think people just don't understand that what happens in Vegas does not stay in Vegas," he said.

What happened in Super Saver over the weekend did not stay there, either. 

Reporter Matt Olberding contributed to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

