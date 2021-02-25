 Skip to main content
No charges for man seen kicking his dog in Lancaster County parking lot
A man seen on surveillance video kicking a dog outside of DE Guns east of Lincoln on Wednesday won't be cited for the incident, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's office received a call around noon about a man kicking a dog outside of a pickup truck in the DE Guns parking lot at 252 North 134th St.

The dog's owner explained that the dog, an 80-pound pit bull, is an alpha male that sometimes requires physical discipline.

The dog was examined and was not found to have any injuries. According to a news release, the sheriff's office did not believe the actions of the dog's owner meet the statutory requirements of animal abuse.

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

