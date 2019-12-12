No charges filed, but former Huskers facing more allegations of sexual assault

Lawyers for LeGrone and Hunt have told the Journal Star that they believed their clients had done nothing wrong.

Neither player has been charged.

For the second straight day on Thursday, prosecutors asked to delay a court hearing against LeGrone, who is accused of first-degree sexual assault.

LeGrone, 19, got out of jail Thursday morning and sat in the front row of the courtroom before Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley called up his case.

"The state wants some additional time to go over some things before court," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Reid said.

Yardley continued the hearing to Dec. 20, the same day she ordered Hunt to appear. Hunt, 19, had been booked into jail on suspicion of aiding and abetting but got out Wednesday afternoon.

Late Thursday afternoon, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said his office received a substantial amount of information Tuesday that they need to review before making a charging decision.

Police on Wednesday morning said they would not release any more details about the arrests until charges are filed, including if the roommates, both redshirt freshmen this season, were being investigated on new rape allegations.