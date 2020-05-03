Newly sworn juvenile judge hopes people in her court will feel they've been 'heard and respected'

Sworn in on Friday as Lancaster County's newest juvenile court judge, Elise White said she knew from a fairly early age that she wanted to work in the law.
"I love working with people and helping solve problems, and wanted a career where I felt like I could make a difference in people’s lives," she told the Journal Star.
In high school and college, she participated in mock trial and felt she'd found her calling. The goal wasn’t to focus on whether the case would win or lose with the jury, but to be the most effective team in presenting the evidence and arguing a given side, she said.
"I loved getting to analyze both sides of a case — to formulate and anticipate arguments, as well as figure out creative and impactful ways to present my team’s position," White said.
She said she found the entire exercise fun and challenging and, even as a teenager, was excited to pursue a career in law.
Last week, White took time out of a busy week spent settling in to her new fourth-floor office to answer questions from the Journal Star. She spoke about her background, why she wanted the job and what kind of judge she hopes to be.
As an attorney, how did you come to focus your practice on family and elder law, and how will that experience help you going forward?
Early on in my career, I came to realize that my temperament and empathetic nature made working with children and vulnerable populations a natural fit for me. I have always enjoyed the client-centered approach to law that you find in family and elder law matters. Earning a client’s trust to the extent that I would be given the enormous task of planning their estate, protecting their elderly parent or ensuring the happiness and safety of their children while going through a divorce seemed to be some of the most important and worthwhile pursuits I could envision for my legal career.
What is it about the juvenile court opening that led you to apply?
Juvenile law has always been the practice area that I have been most passionate about. Nebraska law provides that juvenile courts are rehabilitative courts — the goal is not to punish or admonish families or youth who find themselves before a juvenile court. The goal is to fix the reason the family was brought before the court in the first place, and if the issues cannot be fixed, then to provide for the long-term safety and stability of the children.
Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand incredible personal transformations parents have been able to make by completing court-ordered services designed to help them achieve the safety and stability their children deserve.
I have also been there as guardian ad litem (representing the best interests of abused and neglected children) advocating for permanency in the form of adoption or guardianship when the parents were unable or unwilling to be the safe family that their children needed, and seeing the joy and love these children experience when they find their forever families who can meet their needs.
I had hoped that my experience and passion, along with my qualifications and temperament, would make me uniquely suited to be an asset to the families of this great state, if I were to get the opportunity to serve as a judge.
What did you think when you learned nine others had applied? How did you set yourself apart?
There were so many experienced, passionate and qualified attorneys who applied, so I was comforted in knowing that no matter who was selected, the families of Lancaster County would be in competent hands.
One aspect that I felt set me apart from the other candidates was my breadth of experience in handling not only every type of juvenile court case that comes before the court, but also my work in handling divorce, custody, adoption and guardianship cases, as well as my training and experience as a mediator.
These areas of the law all have aspects that intertwine with juvenile court matters, so I felt that I presented as a well-rounded candidate. I also felt that my experience in running my own legal practice for 13-plus years helped me have a focus on efficiency and resourcefulness that would be an asset to the bench.
Lancaster County Juvenile Court Judge Toni Thorson retired last fall after 30 years on the bench. How will you work to fill her shoes?
Judge Thorson has very big shoes to fill. I had the pleasure of appearing in front of her for more than a decade and just hope that one day I can have even a fraction of the wisdom and clarity of purpose that she brought to the bench. I feel incredibly honored and privileged to have the opportunity to try to continue her legacy in helping Lancaster County’s children and families.
What are the greatest challenges you see facing the juvenile courts in Nebraska today, and how will you address them here in Lincoln?
I think the most immediate challenge for juvenile courts right now is addressing the challenges facing the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney, and formerly in Geneva.
These facilities were intended to help the most troubled youth in our state, and having well-functioning YRTCs is a critical component for courts to have available as a placement option for the rehabilitation of juveniles, as well as protection of society as a whole.
Another ongoing challenge for juvenile courts is also balancing the need for quality, effective services for youth and families, while ensuring that our taxpayer's dollars are being spent wisely and efficiently, and in a manner that best meets the needs of Nebraska’s families.
What kind of judge do you hope to be?
I have felt incredibly lucky to observe and learn from a great number of county, district, juvenile and appellate court judges who exhibit the qualities of intellect, empathy, predictability and temperament that I hope to strive towards.
I hope to run my courtroom in a courteous and efficient manner. I hope to maintain a sense of empathy toward the parents and juveniles I will have the privilege of working with. I hope that litigants appearing in front of me will have the sense that they have been heard and respected, regardless of whether or not they agree with the outcome.
Most of all, I hope to always remember that the safety and well-being of our state is served by ensuring the safety and well-being of our children, and that is something that deserves to be taken seriously and considered thoughtfully.
