Newly sworn juvenile judge hopes people in her court will feel they've been 'heard and respected'

I have also been there as guardian ad litem (representing the best interests of abused and neglected children) advocating for permanency in the form of adoption or guardianship when the parents were unable or unwilling to be the safe family that their children needed, and seeing the joy and love these children experience when they find their forever families who can meet their needs.

I had hoped that my experience and passion, along with my qualifications and temperament, would make me uniquely suited to be an asset to the families of this great state, if I were to get the opportunity to serve as a judge.

What did you think when you learned nine others had applied? How did you set yourself apart?

There were so many experienced, passionate and qualified attorneys who applied, so I was comforted in knowing that no matter who was selected, the families of Lancaster County would be in competent hands.

One aspect that I felt set me apart from the other candidates was my breadth of experience in handling not only every type of juvenile court case that comes before the court, but also my work in handling divorce, custody, adoption and guardianship cases, as well as my training and experience as a mediator.