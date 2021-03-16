New York man stands accused of trying to falsely claim $130K in unclaimed property in Nebraska

A New York man is wanted in Nebraska for allegedly trying to claim $130,000 that wasn't his from the State Treasurer's Office.

In a strange twist, the rightful owner is himself a fugitive.

Walter Drewel fled the country to Ireland in 1990 after having been convicted of falsifying tax documents and is believed still to be living there, according to court records.

Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Pedram Nabegh alleged 44-year-old Curtis Ian Hinds of Brooklyn forged a notarization on a form and filed documents and the form with the treasurer's office using Drewel's identity in an attempt to access Drewel's funds, $129,907.85 in cash and $335.44 in other property.

In an affidavit to get a warrant for Hinds' arrest, Nabegh said in September 2018 the Division of Unclaimed Property received four documents in the mail in an effort to claim the money. Among them was a notarized form, a copy of a Nebraska driver's license and Social Security card for Drewel and a document listing Drewel's previous addresses.

Because Drewel is a fugitive, the Division of Unclaimed Property notified the U.S. Marshal's Office, which determined the notarized form had been forged and mostly likely not sent by Drewel, the investigator said.