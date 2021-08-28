New state system to take over crime victim notifications starting Sept. 8

Crime victims in Nebraska who signed up to get notification by email, phone call or text through the VINE service when their perpetrators are released got notifications this week that the state no long will be participating in the program.
Don Arp Jr., executive director of the Nebraska Crime Commission, said starting Sept. 8, VINE (Victim Information Notification Everyday) will be replaced with the Nebraska Victims of Crime Alert Portal, operated by the commission.
"The Nebraska Victims of Crime Alert Portal (NEVCAP) is the result of two years of planning and one year of development," Arp told the Journal Star last week.
He said the commission leveraged funding from the U.S. Department of Justice to build the new system, which is expected to go live at nevcap.nebraska.gov on Sept. 8.
Those signed up to get notifications through VINE won't have to reregister with the new notification system, Arp said. In the future, the notifications will just come from a different place.
"By bringing the victim notification system in-house, the commission virtually eliminated maintenance costs. The only change for jails and prisons is a new administration site for NEVCAP system management," he said.
Arp said having direct control of the system allows the Crime Commission to work more closely with its data partners "and be more responsive to opportunities to foster innovation in victim- and service-focused content enhancements."
For instance, the new system will include a listing of victim services that the Crime Commission can update.
The Nebraska VINE service currently is developed and maintained by Appriss in partnership with the Crime Commission.
The system monitors the custody status of adult inmates in all county jails and state prisons. Updated information is available 24 hours a day.
Five years ago, Nebraska VINE added the ability to get text notifications to phone calls and emails.
In addition to alerts when an inmate is released from custody for any reason, the system also allows for notifications when an inmate is released on furlough, to work release or a community program or about an upcoming parole hearing.
The new system will do the same.
The Nebraska VINE service was part of a national VINE Link system started in 1999 that began in Kentucky following a domestic violence incident.
