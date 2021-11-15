New program aims to enhance child advocacy through rural Nebraska

"When we think about professional education, often it's only a few hours and you can easily forget that information you've learned," Paxton said. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive education, along with that practical application to improve the ability of the attorneys to integrate that knowledge."

Parts of the program will be conducted remotely for participating attorneys who may live far from Lincoln.

Paxton said the program will focus not only on educating attorneys from rural areas, but also on encouraging them to practice in rural communities, which she said face an attorney shortage in general.

"Many times, the continuing education opportunities are in our urban communities," Paxton said. "This program will be able meet those attorneys where they're at."

The funding came, in part, from the Springboard Prize for Child Welfare from the Aviv Foundation. The prize invests in new and innovative programs focused on preventing child abuse and neglect, and uplifting families and children in the justice system.

Four prizes of $200,000 were awarded to the winning programs, including the Children's Justice Attorney Education Program.