New pretrial diversion program will help those with substance abuse problems

A new pretrial diversion program will target people in need of treatment for substance abuse problems, the Lancaster County Attorney announced Wednesday.

The program will serve as a kind of middle ground for people who don’t need the support of drug courts but whose criminal histories would make them ineligible for general pretrial diversion, said County Attorney Pat Condon.

“This program is designed to support clean and sober lifestyles, encourage positive decision-making and modify behaviors that have previously brought individuals into the criminal justice system,” he said.

It is the fifth pretrial diversion program offered in Lancaster County. General pretrial diversion, begun in the 1980s, is for people charged with misdemeanors or low-level felonies with few prior police contacts. In 2014, a second pretrial diversion program for military veterans began, followed by one for people with mental health issues and another that provides intensive supervision, both started in 2017.

The new program will be for people arrested for possession of small amounts of controlled substances or crimes such as theft committed to support a drug habit, Condon said.