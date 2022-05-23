New details emerge in F Street homicide; suspects formally charged with manslaughter

Henry Lee Jones, the 57-year-old Lincoln man who died last week after a fight outside his home, was attacked when he opened his front door at 2805 F St. early Thursday morning, according to newly filed court records that revealed more details about the city's first suspected killing of 2022.

Prosecutors formally charged 32-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek with manslaughter and first-degree assault Monday, four days after the two are accused of confronting and killing Jones in a property dispute, police said in court records.

Police believe Pearson and Jelinek pulled Jones from his residence at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday before Pearson repeatedly struck Jones in the head as they fought on the front lawn, Lincoln Police Investigator Tim Cronin said in the affidavit for Pearson's arrest.

The fight continued into the street, Cronin said, where Jones struck Pearson with a wooden stick before Pearson tackled him onto the pavement.

Investigators believe Jelinek struck Jones once on the head with the stick before she and Parson fled the scene, Cronin said in the affidavit.

As the fight outside transpired, 25-year-old Micah Berggren, who arrived with Pearson and Jelinek, entered the duplex and climbed to the second floor, where he struck a 51-year-old woman in the head with a 2x4, LPD Investigator Robert Martin said in the affidavit for Berggren's arrest.

The woman, who was later diagnosed with a concussion, threw a baseball bat at Berggren before he swung the piece of lumber again and retreated outside, according to the affidavit. Berggren was charged Monday with second-degree assault.

As the alleged attackers fled the area, Jones walked back toward his front door and told his wife to call 911 before he fell unconscious, Cronin said. The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at Bryan East Campus a short time later.

Pearson, Jelinek and Berggren were taken into custody during a traffic stop immediately following the incident, according to police.

All three made their first appearances in Lancaster County Court on Monday, where a judge set a $500,000 percentage bond for Pearson and Jelinek and a $250,000 bond for Berggren.

The two manslaughter suspects each have to pay $50,000 to be released from the county jail. Berggren would have to pay $25,000.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

