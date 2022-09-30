New details emerge in alleged murder at northwest Lincoln motel; murder charges upgraded

Police have offered few hints publicly on any apparent motive in the killings of two homeless men in late August, including a 49-year-old man who was killed at a northwest Lincoln motel.

But court documents made public this week provide new details into the death of Ronnie Patz, who had checked into the Motel 6 near Northwest 12th and West Bond streets with his alleged murderer on Aug. 25 and never checked out.

In an amended affidavit filed Thursday, Lincoln Police Investigator Robert Martin said that Patz and 55-year-old William T. Wright had been trading jokes and drinking together in a motel room on the afternoon of Aug. 29.

At some point, police believe, the jokes began to upset Wright, who then swung a bottle of scotch at Patz, shattering it on the headboard of a bed, Martin said in the amended affidavit.

Afraid that Patz would report the assault, Wright then strangled him to death and made attempts to hide the body, first underneath a motel bed, and later, in a nearby dumpster, Martin said.

Police found "human remains" in a dumpster south of the hotel in the early morning hours of Sept. 1. Those remains were identified as Patz's through a DNA match with a biological family member, Martin said.

It's unclear if investigators have recovered all of the 49-year-old's remains.

The week after police began investigating Patz's death, law enforcement officers kicked off an extensive search of Lincoln's landfill, seeking "a specific bag" that Wright had discarded in a dumpster near the motel, Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said Sept. 7.

Police wrapped up their search of the landfill Sept. 14 after authorities from three law enforcement agencies spent 60 hours sifting through 1.9 million pounds of trash, the police department said in a news release.

But authorities have not said publicly what they found at the dump. In the news release announcing the end of the search, Lincoln Police officials said they had "located all evidence that we reasonably feel will be located."

Asked what the department found in the search Thursday morning, Stille offered no further clarity. The affidavit doesn't mention the landfill search.

In the motel room, investigators found remnants of the scotch and a "blood-soaked carpet" beneath the bed, Martin said. The blood belonged to Patz.

Prosecutors on Thursday amended their initial charges against Wright, who was first charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ronald George, 61.

It was the investigation into George's death, which occurred in a lot near Third and P streets a day after Patz was killed, that led police to the motel and, later, the landfill.

Now, Wright has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for his alleged role in both deaths.