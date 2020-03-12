New date set for Bailey Boswell murder trial

Bailey Boswell's murder trial has been rescheduled for this fall.

In an order filed Thursday by District Court Judge Vicky Johnson, Boswell's trial will begin Sept. 23.

Boswell, 26, faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful disposal of human remains for allegedly killing and dismembering Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln woman, in November 2017.

The trial will still take place in Lexington, following a change-of-venue request by her attorney, Todd Lancaster of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy.

In July, after her co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, was convicted in Wilber, Lancaster requested to have Boswell's trial moved, arguing that media coverage of Trail's trial made it impossible for Boswell to get a fair trial in Saline County, and Johnson granted the motion.

Boswell's trial was originally scheduled to start this month, but was postponed because the court had a family emergency.

