New date set for Bailey Boswell murder trial
New date set for Bailey Boswell murder trial

Bailey Boswell's murder trial has been rescheduled for this fall.

In an order filed Thursday by District Court Judge Vicky Johnson, Boswell's trial will begin Sept. 23.

Boswell, 26, faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful disposal of human remains for allegedly killing and dismembering Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln woman, in November 2017.

Boswell trial set for March in Lexington now delayed

The trial will still take place in Lexington, following a change-of-venue request by her attorney, Todd Lancaster of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy.

In July, after her co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, was convicted in Wilber, Lancaster requested to have Boswell's trial moved, arguing that media coverage of Trail's trial made it impossible for Boswell to get a fair trial in Saline County, and Johnson granted the motion.

Boswell's trial was originally scheduled to start this month, but was postponed because the court had a family emergency.

Aubrey Trail won't get new trial
Trail says he's ready 'to be sentenced and done with it;' will challenge appointment of former prison attorney
Bailey Boswell video conference court

Bailey Boswell appears via video conference before Judge Linda Bauer in Saline County Court in 2018.

 Journal Star file photo
Boswell

Bailey Boswell

 Courtesy photo
Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

