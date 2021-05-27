New county diversion program, city effort aim to help young people with mental health issues in Lincoln area

Young people with mental health issues who get into trouble in Lancaster County will have a new option: a diversion program to avoid criminal prosecution and get the mental health services they need.

It will be the sixth diversion program offered by the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office and the first specifically for juveniles with identified mental health or substance abuse needs.

“This will allow us to hold these youths accountable, while ensuring they receive the treatment they need, whether for mental health or substance abuse disorders,” said County Attorney Pat Condon.

Creation of the diversion program will be paid for with a $622,883 federal grant.

Young people arrested or cited for nonviolent crimes could be eligible for the program, which will offer mental health therapy and someone to provide family support. The plan could also include reparation to the victim using restorative justice practices.

The goal of the program is to make sure young people get the mental health services they need at the earliest point possible, without getting into the criminal justice system, Condon said.

Criminal charges are dismissed when participants successfully complete the diversion program.