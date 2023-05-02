A 35-year-old Nevada man was identified Tuesday as the person who was shot by investigators with the Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol in a west Lincoln parking lot Monday afternoon.

The man, 35-year-old Chase Abney, of Nevada, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injures following the shooting, which occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Monday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th and West O streets, according to authorities. He remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

At least one Lincoln Police officer and one Nebraska State Patrol trooper fired their weapons toward Abney, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Tuesday. Wagner said Abney had a 9mm pistol and had pointed the gun toward the officers and fired at least once before they shot him.

Abney had most recently been living in New York and had outstanding warrants in New York, Arizona and California. Investigators also found meth, marijuana and a marijuana pipe in Abney's vehicle, Wagner said. Wagner said Abney had ties to Lincoln and investigators believe he had been in the city for about a week.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Both investigators work on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, an inter-agency unit that also includes Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police officers.

Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force generally drive unmarked cruisers and wear plainclothes as they investigate drug and weapons crimes. Task force investigators don't wear body cameras.

Authorities did not release the identity of the officers involved Monday. Both investigators have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with each agency’s policy, according to the State Patrol.

The involved officers "immediately" rendered first aid to the man following Monday's shooting, according to the State Patrol.

Chief Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Ben Houchin indicated the man had been following the investigators in his vehicle in the moments before the shooting.

Col. John Bolduc, who heads the State Patrol, said what led up the confrontation was unclear, but indicated the man had been the subject of a narcotics investigation prior to Monday's shooting.

"This is part of a larger effort to combat drug and weapons trafficking in the city," he said. "And this incident resulted from that type of investigation."

In the minutes after the shooting, several police officers — some wearing plainclothes and others armed with long guns — converged on the Super 8 motel a block east of the shooting scene and took one man into custody.

Houchin said the man who was shot is believed to have been staying at the Super 8, but his relationship to the second man was unclear.

