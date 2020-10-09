Neighbors surround would-be robber until Lincoln police arrive

At least three residents who live near the Super C, 745 S. 21st St., surrounded a would-be robber until police arrived Thursday after he donned a mask, punched the employee in the face several times and demanded money.

Neighbors flagged down officers, who arrested Qapreece L. Wells, 19, on suspicion of attempted robbery, said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

The employee told officers Wells emerged from the candy aisle of the store shortly after 8:30 p.m. while she was closing the door to the store, pulled a black mask over his face, pulled her hair, punched her repeatedly and demanded money.

She got away and ran outside, and her attacker was surrounded by the residents who’d seen what was happening, Bonkiewicz said. They surrounded him, he said, but didn’t tackle him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.