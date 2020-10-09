 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neighbors surround would-be robber until Lincoln police arrive
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Neighbors surround would-be robber until Lincoln police arrive

{{featured_button_text}}

At least three residents who live near the Super C, 745 S. 21st St., surrounded a would-be robber until police arrived Thursday after he donned a mask, punched the employee in the face several times and demanded money.

Neighbors flagged down officers, who arrested Qapreece L. Wells, 19, on suspicion of attempted robbery, said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

Qapreece L. Wells

Qapreece L. Wells

The employee told officers Wells emerged from the candy aisle of the store shortly after 8:30 p.m. while she was closing the door to the store, pulled a black mask over his face, pulled her hair, punched her repeatedly and demanded money.

She got away and ran outside, and her attacker was surrounded by the residents who’d seen what was happening, Bonkiewicz said. They surrounded him, he said, but didn’t tackle him.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Armed robbers hit south-central Lincoln gas station, police say
Fourth man arrested in beating, attempted robbery of Lincoln man
Police make arrest in armed robbery of 21-year-old Lincoln man who was walking home
LPD officer assaulted near Lincoln Airport

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News