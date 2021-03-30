 Skip to main content
Neighbor chases off would-be thieves at south Lincoln apartment complex
Neighbor chases off would-be thieves at south Lincoln apartment complex

Police say a 30-year-old man chased off two thieves early Tuesday after spotting them on his security system checking garage doors at his apartment complex.

Officer Erin Spilker said just before 5 a.m. police were called to the 3200 block of Wilderness Hills Boulevard, near 33rd Street and Yankee Hill Road.

She said the 30-year-old had gotten a notification from his security system, checked it and saw two people walking through the parking lot checking garage doors.

He told police when he went outside he saw them in a neighbor's garage, yelled at them to stop and chased them off.

Spilker said they dropped most of the items they were carrying and were able to get away before officers arrived. Police found the owner of the garage, a 35-year-old man, who identified the items that were dropped as tools from his garage.

