Negative posts online about Lincoln tattoo shop result in $170K award

A Lancaster County District Judge has entered a $170,000 award against three women for making defamatory statements about a Lincoln tattoo shop on social media.

After a hearing last week, District Judge Ryan Post found Casandra Smith, Chantel Becker and Amanda Harder jointly responsible for paying Edison Tattoo & Body Piercing the judgment, plus $2,679 in attorney fees.

"The defamatory statements posted by the three defendants have caused an irreparable harm to the plaintiffs, and any new or additional defamatory statements will continue to cause such irreparable harm," Post wrote in the order.

He also barred the women permanently from posting defamatory statements about the business or Jackson McBride, an independent contractor, online or from making any derogatory or defamatory statements to others in person.

None of the three women went to the hearing, so the judgment was entered against them by default.

In the lawsuit filed in May, Edison's attorney, Zachary Lutz-Priefert, said the posts related to a tattoo Harder's sister started getting in 2021, which was delayed when she got pregnant.

He said in April 2022, she demanded the tattoo be completed at no cost. Then, on April 15, Harder, who went by another name on Facebook, began posting false and defamatory statements about the poor quality of workmanship and saying she had paid in full, which Edison denied.

Lutz-Priefert said the post was shared 59 times and had 123 comments on it that contained a number of false allegations and was shared multiple times by Harder and Becker.

Around the same time, Edison began to receive a number of identical or nearly identical allegations in reviews on Google and Facebook.

The attorney said Smith, a former employee, breached a non-competition agreement by sharing confidential information in her posts.