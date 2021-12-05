Nebraska's habitual criminal convictions fall inconsistently across county, racial lines

"I don't know the answer to why it's disproportionate in those places, but the fact that only 15 people in the state of Nebraska (have been convicted on the enhancement) this year does not tell you how many people pled because of it."

One of Cavanaugh's biggest motivators in proposing LB505, which would largely eliminate the habitual criminal enhancement for nonviolent offenders such as Roldan, is due not to the sheer number of convictions, he said, but because of how often prosecutors threaten to pursue the charge.

Cavanaugh, a public defender for seven years, said prosecutors use the enhancement as a means to force defendants — who could be facing 10-year minimums if they opt to go to trial — into plea deals.

Nigro, who has been a defense attorney for 38 years, said while prosecutors in Condon's office may have shifted away from seeking the charge in recent years, they still sometimes mention it in initial court appearances — a potential that looms over defendants and their attorneys as they navigate the judicial system.

"It puts enormous pressure on people to plead, instead of facing such draconian penalties," Nigro said. "And I think that's a misuse of the system."