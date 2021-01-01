Nebraska's courts see fewest case filings in 10 years

The state's courts saw the fewest cases filed in a decade this past fiscal year. While the pandemic that hit the state in March appears to have been a factor, the numbers follow a downward trend.
"I don't need to tell you that 2020 has been a bizarre year," Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Stephanie Stacy said while reviewing the yearly caseload report at the annual meeting of the Judicial Resources Commission this month at the Capitol.
County courts in Nebraska saw 270,552 adult and juvenile cases filed between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, compared with 397,062 filed in fiscal year 2011, accounting for a 32% decline.
"Fiscal year 2020 had the most significant drop from the prior years. In part, that's just continuing the trend that we have seen, declining case filings," Stacy said.
But, she said, COVID-19 also could account for a reduction in filings.
Traffic cases, which are among them, dropped 24% from the previous year.
She said that says more about policing practices than about judicial practices.
And it's not yet clear if that means police made fewer traffic stops or just handed out fewer tickets. But it means less fine money going to the state's schools, general fund, judge's retirement, the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy and things like Judicial Branch computers and training.
Here in Lancaster County's Third Judicial District, county courts saw a roughly 15% drop (7,667 fewer cases) in cases from the prior fiscal year, and a 30% decline (more than 19,000 cases) from 2011.
Across the state, district court case numbers dropped, too, albeit less dramatically, from 42,428 in 2011 to 38,534 cases this past fiscal year.
In Lincoln, district court altogether saw a 13% drop in filings from 2011's numbers (from 5,957 to 5,170) and a more modest 6% decline between this fiscal year and the last.
Still, statewide, there was reason for concern. Though the case numbers were down overall, Stacy said there was a 5% increase this fiscal year over last year in class 1 felonies, the most serious crimes, like murders and kidnapping. And that was on top of a 7% increase in 2019, she said.
Stacy said she heard a lot of people predicting that domestic relations cases would skyrocket as a result of the pandemic.
"And it does not appear that happened in Nebraska, at least yet," she said.
She said new filings and requests to modify child custody and child support were down 10% from the previous year. Protection orders were down, too.
And separate juvenile courts, which are only in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties, saw significantly fewer adoptions, as well as fewer abuse/neglect cases and delinquency cases. But, Stacy said, it's not yet clear whether that may be COVID-related or related to filing practices of the county attorneys.
