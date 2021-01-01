Nebraska's courts see fewest case filings in 10 years

Here in Lancaster County's Third Judicial District, county courts saw a roughly 15% drop (7,667 fewer cases) in cases from the prior fiscal year, and a 30% decline (more than 19,000 cases) from 2011.

Across the state, district court case numbers dropped, too, albeit less dramatically, from 42,428 in 2011 to 38,534 cases this past fiscal year.

In Lincoln, district court altogether saw a 13% drop in filings from 2011's numbers (from 5,957 to 5,170) and a more modest 6% decline between this fiscal year and the last.

Still, statewide, there was reason for concern. Though the case numbers were down overall, Stacy said there was a 5% increase this fiscal year over last year in class 1 felonies, the most serious crimes, like murders and kidnapping. And that was on top of a 7% increase in 2019, she said.

Stacy said she heard a lot of people predicting that domestic relations cases would skyrocket as a result of the pandemic.

"And it does not appear that happened in Nebraska, at least yet," she said.

She said new filings and requests to modify child custody and child support were down 10% from the previous year. Protection orders were down, too.