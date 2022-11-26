Nebraska women suing pressure cooker makers for injuries when the cookers exploded

Two Nebraska women are suing the makers of pressure cookers in separate product-liability lawsuits after both sustained injuries when the cookers exploded.

Michelle Lieb of Gibbon sued SharkNinja Operating LLC last week, and Dawn Clary of Bellevue sued Spectrum Brands Holdings and Tristar Products Inc. in October.

In complaints filed in U.S. District Court, their attorneys allege the devices were defectively designed.

Clary's attorney, Corey Stull, said she bought Tristar's Power Quick Pot, model Y6D-36, at a Walmart in Bellevue in the spring of 2020 and it quickly became a staple in her home.

She had used it according to the instructions and had no issues for the first three or four months.

But on July 17, 2020, while cooking a roast for her family, she opened the pressure release valve after it beeped that it was done and waited for the steam to dissipate before easily opening the lid.

"Then, the pressure cooker exploded, spewing hot steam and liquid onto her face, chest and arms," Stull wrote in the lawsuit.

He said Clary had to be rushed to the emergency room at Nebraska Medicine, where she was treated for second- and third-degree burns.

Stull said as a result of the company's negligence, Clary "suffered significant and painful bodily injuries, medical expenses, lost wages, physical pain, mental anguish and diminished enjoyment of life."

He said the pressure cooker has a flawed design, allowing the lid to be easily removed at dangerously high pressures.

He said holes in the lid’s inner liner allow food to rise up through the lid and clog the pressure release valve so that the user doesn't know that steam remains in it because it isn't visually venting from the top. Which is what happened to Clary.

When she easily opened the lid, the contents exploded out of the cooker at her, the attorney said.

Stull said Tristar could and should have added a pressure sensor to indicate when the unit is pressurized and made changes so the user can't override the deadbolt function, which they have recently added to newer models.

Clary is asking for a jury trial, seeking $6,600 in medical bills, $143,000 in lost wages and other general damages.

In Lieb's case against SharkNinja, attorney Adam Milasincic said Lieb bought her Ninja electric pressure cooker, model OP300, from her local Walmart in Kearney.

While cooking with it on Aug. 15, 2022, the same thing happened to Lieb.

"Unbeknownst to Ms. Lieb, as a result of the defects, the Ninja Cooker still retained a dangerous amount of pressure inside. Despite ShankNinja’s purported built-in safety features, Ms. Lieb was able to easily remove the lid. When she did so, the Ninja Cooker’s hot contents exploded out of the pot, scalding and scarring her abdomen, arm and wrist," Milasincic said.

He described the same design flaw with the Ninja cooker that Stull described with the Tristar cooker.

Lieb is seeking damages described only as over $75,000 for unspecified medical expenses, plus damages for her pain and suffering, permanent impairment and disfigurement.