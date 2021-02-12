Nebraska woman sued IUD maker for not warning her of risks, company won arguing it didn't have to

In a split decision in a federal appeals court this week, a Southeast Nebraska woman lost her lawsuit against the maker of a IUD that warned her physician — but not her — that it could break as it's removed and become embedded in her uterus.

It did, and the woman had to have a surgery to remove it.

In 2016, she sued Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, the Pennsylvania maker of the ParaGard IUD, saying she wasn't adequately warned by the company of the possible risks associated with it.

It's a T-shaped device placed in the uterus said to prevent pregnancies for up to 10 years.

In court, both sides agreed that the company's patient brochure didn't warn that the device could break.

But Teva's lawyers argued the company didn't have to because the woman's physician was warned.

The case prompted a debate over the so-called "learned intermediary doctrine," an exception to the general rule that a manufacturer or seller can be held liable for failing to adequately warn of risk inherent to a product's design.