Nebraska woman accused of smuggling K2 into state pen, court records show

A 41-year-old Nebraska woman was arrested last week after she allegedly smuggled synthetic marijuana into the State Penitentiary in September.

Sandra Daws, of Murray, visited the Lincoln prison at about 1:50 p.m. Sept. 3, when staff saw an inmate retrieve an item from her pants, according to the affidavit for her arrest.

Staffers found a discolored, folded piece of paper that pre-tested positive for the drug commonly known as K2, State Patrol Investigator Nate Eymann wrote in the affidavit. Authorities sent the paper to the state lab for testing.

Test results came back in mid-February confirming the presence of K2, Eymann wrote.

Daws was charged in Lancaster County with delivering a schedule 1 controlled substance and unlawful acts.

She was arrested March 14 and bonded out of jail the next day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.