Nebraska warrant issued for Iowa man, who faces felony sex crime charges in both states

An arrest warrant has been issued in Lancaster County for a 42-year-old Sioux City, Iowa, man who faces felony sex assault charges in both Nebraska and Iowa.

Five days after Ernesto Canales was arrested June 2 in Woodbury County, Iowa, on suspicion of second-degree sexual abuse, a Nebraska warrant was issued for his arrest relating to a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

The warrant and charge in Nebraska come after a 14-year-old girl told her father April 21 that Canales had "been raping her for years," according to court records detailing an investigation conducted by the Lincoln Police Department's Special Victims Unit.

A week after the father's initial report, investigators interviewed the girl, who told them Canales first began inappropriately touching her when she was about 7 years old, according to court records.

The girl told investigators that Canales began having intercourse with her when she was about 11. She said Canales had intercourse with her "almost every day" while she was in middle school, according to court records.