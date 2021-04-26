Nebraska trooper helps motorist, then finds out car was stolen and chases driver down

Nebraska State Patrol troopers helped a New Jersey man stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 80, then chased after him, after learning that the Honda Civic he was driving had been reported stolen.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said a trooper stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder near the U.S. 77 exit at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

After the driver drove away, the trooper learned the car had been reported stolen out of New Jersey and drove west to find him.

Thomas said the trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Crete exit, but the car didn't stop, prompting a pursuit.

He said after about 4 miles, the car began having mechanical problems and slowed down significantly, then intentionally drove off the roadway and struck a fence, blocking the driver’s door from opening.

Troopers then were able to take the driver, Dayshawn Brimfield, 29, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and flight to avoid arrest, plus possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

