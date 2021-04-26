 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska trooper helps motorist, then finds out car was stolen and chases driver down
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Nebraska trooper helps motorist, then finds out car was stolen and chases driver down

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers helped a New Jersey man stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 80, then chased after him, after learning that the Honda Civic he was driving had been reported stolen.

Dayshawn Brimfield

Dayshawn Brimfield

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said a trooper stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder near the U.S. 77 exit at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

After the driver drove away, the trooper learned the car had been reported stolen out of New Jersey and drove west to find him.

Thomas said the trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Crete exit, but the car didn't stop, prompting a pursuit.

He said after about 4 miles, the car began having mechanical problems and slowed down significantly, then intentionally drove off the roadway and struck a fence, blocking the driver’s door from opening.

Troopers then were able to take the driver, Dayshawn Brimfield, 29, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and flight to avoid arrest, plus possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Welder sparked warehouse fire at cardboard company in north Lincoln, LFR says
Lincoln man jailed after allegedly threatening pair with a gun for honking at him
Lincoln police investigate shooting near 15th and D
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Justice Dept. opens police probe over Taylor death

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News