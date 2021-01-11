Nebraska trooper arrests Oregon men after smelling marijuana at gas station stop

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two Oregon men Sunday after allegedly finding 163 pounds of marijuana and a gun in their SUV at an Interstate 80 gas station.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said at about 10 a.m. a trooper was at a gas station at the Milford interchange west of Lincoln when he started talking to the driver of a Ford Expedition.

During the encounter, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the Ford.

A search revealed the marijuana in duffel bags in a rooftop luggage carrier. The trooper also found a handgun in the possession of a passenger. Troopers arrested 45-year-old Jack Skinner and the driver, 55-year-old Richard Hunter, both of Medford, Oregon, on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Skinner also was booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm during a drug violation.

Both were taken to the Seward County Jail.

