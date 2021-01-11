 Skip to main content
Nebraska trooper arrests Oregon men after smelling marijuana at gas station stop
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two Oregon men Sunday after allegedly finding 163 pounds of marijuana and a gun in their SUV at an Interstate 80 gas station. 

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said at about 10 a.m. a trooper was at a gas station at the Milford interchange west of Lincoln when he started talking to the driver of a Ford Expedition.

During the encounter, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the Ford.

A search revealed the marijuana in duffel bags in a rooftop luggage carrier. The trooper also found a handgun in the possession of a passenger. Troopers arrested 45-year-old Jack Skinner and the driver, 55-year-old Richard Hunter, both of Medford, Oregon, on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Skinner also was booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm during a drug violation.

Both were taken to the Seward County Jail.

State Patrol logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

