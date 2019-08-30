Three members of Nebraska Task Force 1, the Urban Search and Rescue team based with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, are heading to Tallahassee, Florida, to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.
Fire Capt. Dave Kluthe, Battalion Chief Brad Thavanet and Dr. Ed Mlinek had been deployed Monday to Puerto Rico in anticipation of the hurricane, but it passed to the north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, so the team was reassigned to Florida, according to the Lincoln Fire and Rescue website.
Lincoln Electric System said Friday it planned to send 14 employees and eight vehicles to Tallahassee on Monday. The team will travel with Grand Island Utilities, which will send six employees and three vehicles.
An 18-man contingent of line technicians and supervisory staff from Nebraska Public Power District also left for Florida Friday in anticipation of restoring expected power outages from Hurricane Dorian.
Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit Monday.
At the request of the American Public Power Association, NPPD crews will help the Orlando Utilities Commission, a public power entity that serves approximately 225,000 customers and is the 14th largest municipal utility in the country.
The contingent from NPPD will use 18 vehicles, including a digger truck, two small bucket trucks and two large bucket trucks, five pickups, plus trailers and all terrain utility vehicles. They’re expected to be gone two weeks.
The group includes line technicians from Plattsmouth, Geneva, York, O’Neill, Norfolk, Ogallala, Atkinson, Creighton, Hartington, Scottsbluff, Chadron and Lexington.