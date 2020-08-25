Nebraska Task Force 1 heading to Texas in advance of Hurricane Laura

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska Task Force 1, the urban search and rescue team based with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, has been deployed to College Station, Texas, in anticipation of Hurricane Laura.

The task force was scheduled to leave Lincoln at 5 p.m. Tuesday and arrive in College Station late Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

The water rescue team includes 25 firefighters from Lincoln Fire & Rescue, the Omaha Fire Department and the Papillion Fire Department.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief of Special Operations Brad Thavenet has been deployed to the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Incident Support Team in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The hurricane, is expected to strike somewhere along the Texas or Louisiana coast sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.

