Nebraska Task Force 1 heading to Texas in advance of Hurricane Laura
Nebraska Task Force 1, the urban search and rescue team based with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, has been deployed to College Station, Texas, in anticipation of Hurricane Laura.

The task force was scheduled to leave Lincoln at 5 p.m. Tuesday and arrive in College Station late Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

The water rescue team includes 25 firefighters from Lincoln Fire & Rescue, the Omaha Fire Department and the Papillion Fire Department.

Nebraska emergency helpers: 'All-hands-on-deck, pitching in'

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief of Special Operations Brad Thavenet has been deployed to the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Incident Support Team in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The hurricane, is expected to strike somewhere along the Texas or Louisiana coast sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.

A hero's welcome: Nebraska Task Force 1 greeted by friends, family
Nebraska task force members working long days in North Carolina as rainwater heads to ocean
Nebraska search and rescue crews head east in massive effort to prep for Hurricane Florence
Nebraska National Guard deploys 100 soldiers, Task Force 1 reaches northern Florida

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News