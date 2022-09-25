 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Task Force 1 arrives back in Lincoln after Puerto Rico mission

A drone piloted by Saildrone battled waves more than 50-feet high to gather data from the heart of a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 22.

After spending five days in Puerto Rico assisting in search and rescue operations following Hurricane Fiona, Nebraska Task Force 1 arrived back in Lincoln on Sunday.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said in an email Sunday that the task force flew into Lincoln at about 7:30 a.m.

The task force, made up of first responders and private citizens from across the state, was led by Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Dan Ripley. They landed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, just after midnight on Tuesday after Fiona had made landfall on the island days prior.

In a conference call with Nebraska media on Friday, Ridley said that the team faced mudslides, communications issues and "massive flooding."

No injuries were reported by anyone on the crew, and Ripley did not have an exact number of rescues they aided.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

