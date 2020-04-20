Nebraska Supreme Court publicly reprimands ex-Valley County Attorney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded the former Valley County Attorney for violating his oath as an attorney by preparing legal documents for his girlfriend in a civil lawsuit without disclosing it.

While employed as the county attorney in April 2018, Brandon Hanson helped his girlfriend file two lawsuits against a private citizen over a social media post alleging she had been terminated from her job as a jailer/dispatcher at the sheriff's office because she had been intoxicated at work, according to an opinion issued Friday.

The woman had claimed to be representing herself in the cases.

At the time, Hanson, who was admitted to practice law in Nebraska in 2011 and worked as the Valley County Attorney from January 2015 to January 2019, was running for reelection in a contested primary.

The Counsel for Discipline began looking into the allegations in May 2018 after Hanson's opponent, Kayla Clark, filed a grievance alleging he had prepared the filings without including the required notation.

Clark, the current Valley County Attorney, alleged it was both a conflict of interest as the county attorney and that he had used his political office to harass or intimidate her supporters, which included the person his girlfriend had sued.