Nebraska Supreme Court publicly reprimands ex-Valley County Attorney

The Nebraska Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded the former Valley County Attorney for violating his oath as an attorney by preparing legal documents for his girlfriend in a civil lawsuit without disclosing it.
While employed as the county attorney in April 2018, Brandon Hanson helped his girlfriend file two lawsuits against a private citizen over a social media post alleging she had been terminated from her job as a jailer/dispatcher at the sheriff's office because she had been intoxicated at work, according to an opinion issued Friday.
The woman had claimed to be representing herself in the cases.
At the time, Hanson, who was admitted to practice law in Nebraska in 2011 and worked as the Valley County Attorney from January 2015 to January 2019, was running for reelection in a contested primary.
The Counsel for Discipline began looking into the allegations in May 2018 after Hanson's opponent, Kayla Clark, filed a grievance alleging he had prepared the filings without including the required notation.
Clark, the current Valley County Attorney, alleged it was both a conflict of interest as the county attorney and that he had used his political office to harass or intimidate her supporters, which included the person his girlfriend had sued.
The Counsel for Discipline ultimately filed formal charges, alleging Hanson had, among other things, violated his oath of office. In a response, Hanson admitted that he had prepared the paperwork without indicating it and that it constituted misconduct.
He apologized and said, after learning of the error, he stopped providing legal assistance in the cases.
A referee held an evidentiary hearing and concluded that because Hanson was an elected county attorney, his help constituted an abuse of his public office. The referee recommended Hanson be suspended from the practice of law for six months, saying self-represented people were "especially vulnerable" to Hanson's kind of behind-the-scene assistance.
In Friday's decision, the Nebraska Supreme Court found that Hanson had violated his oath of office, as well as Nebraska Rules of Professional Conduct.
But the court found the appropriate sanction was a public reprimand because Hanson had no prior disciplinary complaints, was cooperative through the proceedings and accepted responsibility for his actions, and there was no evidence of harm to Valley County.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.