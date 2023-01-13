Nebraska Supreme Court considering whether tenants have a right to jury trial in eviction cases

The Nebraska Supreme Court is considering a case that will determine whether tenants have a constitutional right to a jury trial when they're being evicted.

Legal Aid of Nebraska and Nebraska Appleseed call NP Dodge Management v. Teresa Holcomb a landmark case.

In it, they are jointly representing Holcomb, an Omaha tenant fighting eviction, and asking the state Supreme Court to find unconstitutional state statute 76-1446, which outlines the procedure for trials in such cases.

Holcomb asked for, but was denied, a jury trial when NP Dodge sought to evict her. She appealed.

Kasey Ogle, a senior staff attorney for Collective Impact Lincoln, a partnership between Nebraska Appleseed and Civic Nebraska, said eviction court proceedings are a legal process unlike any other in the state.

"It’s an extremely fast process that deprives tenants of a legitimate opportunity to raise a defense,” she said.

Ogle said ensuring jury trials in Nebraska eviction courts would create a fair chance for tenants in the courtroom to present a meaningful defense before potentially losing their homes.

In criminal cases, the court now looks to the seriousness of the offense to determine whether a defendant is entitled to a trial by jury, she and her counterpart at Legal Aid of Nebraska, Caitlin Cedfedlt, wrote in a brief to the court.

Orders in eviction cases could result in the removal of a family from its home, or a business losing its operating space, or a farmer losing access to their crops, they said.

"If someone was being evicted in 1875, they were entitled to a trial by jury. The Nebraska Constitution mandates that the same must be true today," the two argued.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office, though not a party to the case, filed a brief asking the high court to affirm the denial of a jury trial, saying the right to a jury trial doesn't attach to landlord-tenant actions.

Solicitor General James Campbell said Nebraska courts never have directly addressed whether special or summary proceedings, like an eviction, fall within the constitutional right to a jury trial.

"But many other states' Supreme Courts have, and they widely accept that the right to a jury trial does not attach to special or summary proceedings. This Court should follow suit," he wrote in his brief.

Campbell said the kind of proceeding in this case didn't exit in 1875, when the state constitution was adopted.

It was not created until 1974, when the legislature modernized landlord-tenant law.

The case brought a number of so-called friend-of-the-court briefs by groups not party to the case but potentially affected by the outcome. Among them, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Law School Civil Clinic, the National Housing Law Project, the ACLU of Nebraska and the NAACP.

The state Supreme Court took the case under advisement after arguments Wednesday.

