Nebraska Supreme Court affirms Lincoln man's DUI conviction where blood was taken without warrant

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday upheld a Lincoln man's felony drunk driving conviction saying the officer could, without a warrant, order a blood draw from him because he was unconscious and suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Law enforcement in Nebraska usually would need to get a warrant.

In a 32-page decision, Justice Stephanie Stacy said they have discussed, but not previously applied, an exception that allows blood to be drawn without a warrant in DUI cases.

"Here, the relevant facts are largely undisputed," she wrote.

At about 1 a.m. Feb. 25, 2020, a Lincoln police officer discovered Dustin L. Miller, then 30, lying in a ditch off Nebraska 2 near 40th Street, surrounded by debris from a rollover accident. Stacy said Miller smelled of alcohol, the wrecked vehicle smelled of alcohol, and an open can of beer was found among the debris.

He was in and out of consciousness at the scene and taken to the hospital for emergency care.

There, medical staff treating Miller told Officer Zachary Kliegl that Miller's injuries were serious, and he required immediate medical treatment, which could affect his blood alcohol level.

Believing Miller had been driving under the influence and that he didn't have enough time to get a warrant for a blood test, he directed medical staff to do it without one.

After he was found guilty at trial of DUI (fourth offense) and driving during revocation, Miller appealed, saying the judge shouldn't have let the results of the blood test go before the jury.

Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Todd Molvar argued that searches without a warrant are per se unreasonable, subject only to a few specifically established and well-delineated exceptions.

The state relied exclusively on the exigent-circumstances exception.

Stacy said both sides cited U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

Schmerber v. California first addressed the issue in 1966, finding that blood draws were an intrusion into the body that ordinarily require a search warrant. But they found an involuntary, warrantless blood sample taken in the case was justified under the exigent-circumstances exception because the body's natural metabolic processes would destroy evidence of blood alcohol if the officers had to wait for a warrant.

In a 2013 case, Missouri v. McNeely, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the idea that metabolization, in itself, justified an exception to the need for a warrant for nonconsensual blood testing in all drunken driving cases, opting instead for a case-by-case assessment.

Most recently, in Mitchell v. Wisconsin in 2019, the country's highest court went further, saying the exigent-circumstances rule "almost always permits a blood test without a warrant. "

In the Nebraska case, Stacy said Miller's case presents a textbook example of exigent circumstances under Mitchell v. Wisconsin.

Miller’s unconsciousness was itself a medical emergency, the justice wrote.

"And his need for immediate medical treatment that could affect his blood alcohol level created a pressing need to perform the blood draw immediately," she said.

Stacy said the officer could have reasonably believed that he was confronted with an emergency "in which the delay necessary to obtain a warrant for a blood draw would not only postpone necessary medical treatment, but would also result in the threatened destruction of evidence."

And the court found the exigent-circumstances exception applied and affirmed the convictions and his six- to 11-year prison term.