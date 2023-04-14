The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a 71-year-old Niobrara man killed in 2019 when the Spencer Dam collapsed sending a torrent of water and ice headed straight for his property.

Kenny Angel's wife, Linda Angel, sued the Nebraska Public Power District, which owned the 92-year-old dam, and the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, which along with NPPD was responsible for its operation and maintenance.

The lawsuit alleged the agencies were to blame for the dam's failure March 14, 2019, and his death.

Kenny Angel's property was just a third of a mile downstream from the dam and he is believed to have drowned when floodwaters washed away his home and business.

His body never was found, but a judge declared him dead later that year.

NPPD ultimately reached a $2.5 million settlement with the family.

And last year, Holt County District Judge Mark Kozisek dismissed the case against NDNR, citing the Safety of Dams and Reservoirs Act and state statute 46-1639.

Under the state law, he said, the Legislature's granting of immunity applies to any action brought for the recovery of damages caused by a total failure of a dam caused by the agency's control and regulation of the dam.

The Angel family appealed to the Supreme Court.

At oral arguments in Lincoln last month, Omaha attorney Mike Coyle asked the justices to send the case back to Holt County District Court so the family could have its day in court.

He argued that if the dam had been rated correctly as a high-hazard dam, dam operators would have had to have had an action plan. Instead, on the night of the failure, they "had absolutely no idea what to do," Coyle argued.

And he argued that immunity didn't apply because the dam existed before the act, which the Legislature adopted in 2005.

But, in Friday's decision, Justice William Cassel said: "We disagree."

"The Legislature knew that hundreds, if not thousands, of dams had already been constructed in Nebraska by the time of the act’s passage in 2005," the justice wrote. "If the Legislature wished to exclude from immunity any negligent conduct concerning control and regulation of a dam occurring prior to the effective date of the act, it could have done so."

Cassel said the dam's failure occurred over a decade after the act became law so it applies.

"The March 14, 2019, failure of the dam resulted in a tragic loss of life and property. But the act imposes responsibility for that loss upon the dam’s owner and operator —NPPD— and immunizes the department from liability for that loss," he said.

Cassel said the policy choices underlying the result were selected by the Legislature, and it is not the court's role to substitute different policies.

"While we sympathize with the Angels for their losses, we conclude that the act provided the department with immunity for the claims asserted against it," he wrote.

