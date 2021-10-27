Nebraska State Penitentiary without running water due to plumbing issue, inspector general says

Those incarcerated at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and the staff members who watch over them have been without running water since Tuesday afternoon, according to the inspector general of the state's correctional system.

"Neither group has a water source," Doug Koebernick told the Journal Star.

Koebernick said a plumbing issue that affected the Lincoln facility on Tuesday afternoon appears to be the root of the malfunction. The Department of Correctional Services summoned a plumbing service to the 152-year-old penitentiary, but he said his office wasn't aware of a timeline for when running water might be restored.

In the meantime, the department is importing bottled water and portable bathrooms.

The inspector general said his office had been flooded with dozens of calls on Wednesday morning from family members of people incarcerated at the facility, as well as inmates themselves.

Koebernick said an inmate on Wednesday afternoon told him he had been supplied with one bottle of water and that he'd seen portable bathrooms arriving at the prison, but it's unclear if they're yet available for use.

A correctional services spokesperson was not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.