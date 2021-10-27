 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Penitentiary without running water due to plumbing issue, inspector general says
Nebraska State Penitentiary without running water due to plumbing issue, inspector general says

Take a closer look at Nebraska's highest prison populations in 2019 (by % operational capacity).

Those incarcerated at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and the staff members who watch over them have been without running water since Tuesday afternoon, according to the inspector general of the state's correctional system. 

"Neither group has a water source," Doug Koebernick told the Journal Star. 

Koebernick said a plumbing issue that affected the Lincoln facility on Tuesday afternoon appears to be the root of the malfunction. The Department of Correctional Services summoned a plumbing service to the 152-year-old penitentiary, but he said his office wasn't aware of a timeline for when running water might be restored. 

In the meantime, the department is importing bottled water and portable bathrooms. 

The inspector general said his office had been flooded with dozens of calls on Wednesday morning from family members of people incarcerated at the facility, as well as inmates themselves. 

Koebernick said an inmate on Wednesday afternoon told him he had been supplied with one bottle of water and that he'd seen portable bathrooms arriving at the prison, but it's unclear if they're yet available for use. 

A correctional services spokesperson was not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon. 

Koebernick said his office received its first call on the water issue Tuesday afternoon. 

"They're in a tough situation," he said of the Department of Correctional Services. "This is not something you really plan for." 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

