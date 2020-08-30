Nebraska State Penitentiary under quarantine after 29 inmates test positive for coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All housing units at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln have been placed under quarantine after 29 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Sunday afternoon.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said testing done Friday revealed the cases, which included inmates in four housing units. Because of the potential close contact some of those inmates may have had with individuals in other housing units, the entire facility has been placed under quarantine.

“We are acting out of an abundance of caution,” Frakes said in a news release. “This move will allow us to continue testing the remainder of the population.

“We are hoping for the same quick turnaround in results that we experienced the first time,” Frakes said. “If so, we can immediately isolate those who are positive from the rest of the population, thereby reducing transmission.”

Warden Michele Wilhelm said the entire facility will be under quarantine for at least two weeks.

“During that time we will monitor the status of those who are sick and continue testing any others who request it," she said.