Nebraska State Penitentiary opens new 100-bed dorm
Nebraska State Penitentiary opens new 100-bed dorm

State Penitentiary dorm

A new 100-bed housing unit opened Thursday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, the first dorm built at the facility since 1998.

 Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

For the first time in the 21st century, a new housing unit has opened at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

A new 100-bed dorm at the south Lincoln prison opened Thursday, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The minimum-security unit now has roughly a dozen residents, but more will be added soon.

“This building will not increase the number of inmates that we accommodate at the penitentiary, but it will allow us to free up space in other housing units,” Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in the release.

The housing unit also has rooms from clinical treatment and other programming, the release said.

TOP JOURNAL STAR PHOTOS FOR FEBRUARY

