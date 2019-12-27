Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies

A 64-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Mark Nielson died at 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. While the cause of death has yet to be determined, the agency said he was being treated for a medical condition.
In 2016, Nielson began serving an 8- to 10-year sentence from Douglas County for the distribution, manufacture and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
A grand jury will conduct an investigation into Nielson's death, as it does whenever an inmate dies in state custody.