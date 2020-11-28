Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies at hospital

A 51-year-old Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate died at a Lincoln hospital Thursday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Frank Johns began serving a 16-20 year sentence in 2016 on charges out of York, Hall, Buffalo, Lincoln and Merrick Counties that involved issuing bad checks, theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking.
While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Johns was being treated for a long-term medical condition, the department said.
As is the case whenever a person dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA
Ayanna Denny
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AYANNA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Preston John Pimentel
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PRESTON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Reyna Isabel Gonzalez Garcia
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|62
|Current Age:
|62
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
REYNA is a 62 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer P Arevalo-lopez
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JENNIFER is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Black eyes.
Kaitlyn Hoffman
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAITLYN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Brenda McDonald
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|53
|Current Age:
|53
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|238
|Agency:
|Cozad PD
BRENDA is a 53 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 238 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Nyathak Mading
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYATHAK is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph A Jane
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|168
|Agency:
|York PD
JOSEPH is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 168 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Angeles B Delaguardia
|Date Missing:
|11-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANGELES is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Black eyes.
Zachary J Wichmann
|Date Missing:
|11-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Cass CO SO Plattsmouth
ZACHARY is a 24 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brandon Jamel Sr Vaughn
|Date Missing:
|11-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|39
|Current Age:
|39
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRANDON is a 39 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shania Yvonne Renee Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|11-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|164
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SHANIA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 164 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Deisy Balderas Sanchez
|Date Missing:
|11-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DEISY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Andres Izayus Zuniga
|Date Missing:
|11-26-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANDRES is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rose Hardy
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
ROSE is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jeremiah E Steele
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JEREMIAH is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jailynn Whitebear
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
JAILYNN is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jay A Bechtold
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|38
|Current Age:
|38
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Richardson CO SO Falls City
JAY is a 38 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Tamron Jordan Bordeaux
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TAMRON is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dezha M Tucker
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEZHA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Caden Debaun
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADEN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaden Michael Vancleave
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADEN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Alexis Lynn Guill
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Dodge CO SO Fremont
ALEXIS is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Jacaree Glover
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACAREE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Irene Kay Inman
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|77
|Current Age:
|77
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|109
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
IRENE is a 77 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 109 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Briana Rose Eddy White
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|137
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
BRIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 137 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raymond Kenneth Hymer Goodrich
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RAYMOND is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Devon Terrell Lamont Shaw
|Date Missing:
|11-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|183
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEVON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 183 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ethan Engelhardt
|Date Missing:
|11-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ETHAN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Quran Muhammad
|Date Missing:
|11-22-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QURAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lyleigh Jean Brewer
|Date Missing:
|11-22-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LYLEIGH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Joseph Sherril McDonald
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|69
|Current Age:
|69
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JOSEPH is a 69 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Eanijah Easton-nash
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EANIJAH is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chloe Marie Lind
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHLOE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alyssa Essence Brown
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALYSSA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Jordan Wayne Meyer
|Date Missing:
|11-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JORDAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Rosio Genchi-gallardo
|Date Missing:
|11-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ROSIO is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tyrique Bryson
|Date Missing:
|11-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYRIQUE is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayzen R Pokorny
|Date Missing:
|11-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
KAYZEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Tori Holgate
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
TORI is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Cierra Doyen
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CIERRA is a 17 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael A Jr Channel
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyla Lucas
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
NYLA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elvin Menjivar-escobar
|Date Missing:
|11-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alyssa Faith Lant
|Date Missing:
|11-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
ALYSSA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Anna Grace Feilen
|Date Missing:
|11-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|102
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ANNA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 102 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaylee A Nichelson
|Date Missing:
|11-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
KAYLEE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Gary Wayne Jr Burton
|Date Missing:
|11-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GARY is a 28 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Amyiah Jade Green
|Date Missing:
|11-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AMYIAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mark Isaac Baird
|Date Missing:
|11-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
MARK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Maria E Alejo-sanchez
|Date Missing:
|11-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rosalinda A Perez
|Date Missing:
|11-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
ROSALINDA is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gypsie Prue
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GYPSIE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
April Marie Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
APRIL is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Avyn Dion Crawford
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AVYN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayzen R Pokorny
|Date Missing:
|11-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
KAYZEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Antonio Chavez-ursino
|Date Missing:
|11-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANTONIO is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Andrew Romero
|Date Missing:
|11-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANDREW is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mark Newson
Lamy Thunder Walker
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
LAMY is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 129 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Giovanni Ash
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GIOVANNI is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angelica Ochoa-garcia
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELICA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Isaiah Richard Cordova
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAIAH is a 23 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Coate
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|245
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANTHONY is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 245 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brandon Michael McQuinn
Steven Comans
|Date Missing:
|11-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
STEVEN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Alessandro Xavier Mendez
|Date Missing:
|11-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALESSANDRO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Thomas Leetch
|Date Missing:
|11-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|249
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
THOMAS is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 249 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Genise Oliver
Hadia Siddige Musa
|Date Missing:
|11-08-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HADIA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Christopher M Johnston
Emma S Harris
|Date Missing:
|11-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EMMA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Corey Bennett
|Date Missing:
|11-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
COREY is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Robert M Limley
Jeremy Lee Hightshoe
|Date Missing:
|11-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|51
|Current Age:
|51
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'05
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JEREMY is a 51 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'05" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Naomi J Lieb
|Date Missing:
|11-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NAOMI is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah A Devers
|Date Missing:
|11-06-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaden M Johnson
Cordell Dawayne Lynn Delano
Michael Ashley Marie Jeffries
|Date Missing:
|11-05-2020
|Age Missing:
|27
|Current Age:
|27
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 27 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Megan Noziska
Henry James Ebeler
Nyankurt S Wie
Unique Parker
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha Tribal PD
UNIQUE is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Sajan Gurung
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|146
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SAJAN is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 146 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Keldin A Mosley
Neveah Wimer
|Date Missing:
|11-03-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NEVEAH is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Beyonce Enchanzes James
Nyamal Lam Duer
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
NYAMAL is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jailynn Whitebear
|Date Missing:
|11-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
JAILYNN is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Emma Gamble
Bimala Rai
Gabriel Schell
Sebastian Tellez
|Date Missing:
|11-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SEBASTIAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Black eyes.
Grantt Crear
|Date Missing:
|11-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRANTT is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Omry Raymundo Cortez
|Date Missing:
|10-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
OMRY is a 13 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Roberto Steven Soto
Shaunice Bush
|Date Missing:
|10-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SHAUNICE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kadence Gold
|Date Missing:
|10-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADENCE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Elijah Blake
|Date Missing:
|10-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Morrill CO SO Bridgeport
ELIJAH is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.