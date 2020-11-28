 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies at hospital
View Comments
editor's pick

Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies at hospital

{{featured_button_text}}
Frank Johns

Johns

 Courtesy photo

A 51-year-old Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate died at a Lincoln hospital Thursday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Frank Johns began serving a 16-20 year sentence in 2016 on charges out of York, Hall, Buffalo, Lincoln and Merrick Counties that involved issuing bad checks, theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Johns was being treated for a long-term medical condition, the department said. 

As is the case whenever a person dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Warrant out for Lincoln man accused of smashing windows while dressed as Deadpool during riots
Lincoln man gets 47 years in federal prison for sex trafficking 2 teens
GI man sues Bobcat, alleging faulty design of loader led to accident at Nebraska State Fair

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

View Comments
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News