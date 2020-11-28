Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies at hospital

A 51-year-old Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate died at a Lincoln hospital Thursday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Frank Johns began serving a 16-20 year sentence in 2016 on charges out of York, Hall, Buffalo, Lincoln and Merrick Counties that involved issuing bad checks, theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Johns was being treated for a long-term medical condition, the department said.

As is the case whenever a person dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

