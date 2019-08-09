An administrative assistant at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln was arrested Friday by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of unauthorized communication with an inmate, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Audra Jensen, 36, has been employed by the department since 2012. She started as a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, before becoming an administrative assistant at that prison a year later. She assumed her current role at the state penitentiary in August of 2016.
“Maintaining appropriate interpersonal boundaries is a key component to the safety and security of our facilities,” Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said in the release. “Violation of those standards is taken very seriously and is not tolerated on any level.”
Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.